Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 649,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

