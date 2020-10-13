Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Coeur Mining reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

CDE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 118,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.96. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

