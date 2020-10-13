Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $92,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

