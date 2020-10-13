Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

COHU stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

