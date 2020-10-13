Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLM. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $93.58 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at $579,811,948.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $91,811,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,551 shares of company stock valued at $104,339,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $31,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

