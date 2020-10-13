Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.34 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $891.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 455.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 218,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 126,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.