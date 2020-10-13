Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

