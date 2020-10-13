Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 431 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 829,347 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

