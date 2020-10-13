Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,576 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 975,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,761,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.