Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,826,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.07. 4,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.