Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,317 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperimus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.97. 92,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

