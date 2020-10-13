Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 705.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

