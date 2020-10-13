Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.71. The company had a trading volume of 327,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average of $190.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

