Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 62.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $425,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $7,042,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $1,276,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.51. 336,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,124. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.