Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 480.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

Shares of RFG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.37. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $183.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.73.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

