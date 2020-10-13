Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 55.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,983 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,629,000 after buying an additional 8,804,426 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,835,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,611 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,528,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,523,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 61,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

