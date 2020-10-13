Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 842,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,442. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.01. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.