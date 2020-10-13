Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $208.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

