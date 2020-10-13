Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.81 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average is $156.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $185.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

