Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

