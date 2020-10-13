Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $232.88. 3,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,068. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

