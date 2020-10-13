Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.32. 234,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.10 and a 200 day moving average of $312.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

