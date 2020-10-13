Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. 343,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

