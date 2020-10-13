Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 487,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.