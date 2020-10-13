Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,282,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.08. 2,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,994. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85.

