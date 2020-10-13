Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. 77,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

