Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $179.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

