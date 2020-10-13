Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 2.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.99.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.