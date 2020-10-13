Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,119 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

