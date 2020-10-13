Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,995. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $236.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.77.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

