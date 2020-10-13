Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 1.07% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 9,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,796. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

