Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $40.21 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 667,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,213,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,970,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,431 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. 4,389,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

