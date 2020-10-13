Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.