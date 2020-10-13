Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 311,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,628,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. 77,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

