Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,495,000 after buying an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,811 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,998 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,042,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 614,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after acquiring an additional 416,273 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.71. The stock had a trading volume of 608,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,209. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average of $165.07.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

