Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,865,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.42. 19,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.