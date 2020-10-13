Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.53. 3,597,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.