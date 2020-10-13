Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $192.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $192.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.