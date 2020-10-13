Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $3.81 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00010150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041208 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.04846934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

