Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Continental in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

CTTAY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. Continental has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.71.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

