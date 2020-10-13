Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
CTTAY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
