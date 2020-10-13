Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

CTTAY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

