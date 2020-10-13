Contrasting Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) & Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (NASDAQ:GRCU)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expedia Group and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 1 19 10 0 2.30 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group presently has a consensus price target of $103.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $12.07 billion 1.10 $565.00 million $4.91 19.19 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Volatility and Risk

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -17.09% -6.99% -1.50% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. It serves leisure and corporate travelers, including travel agencies, tour operators, travel supplier direct websites and their call centers. The company also engages in advertising and media business. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

