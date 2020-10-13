Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $33.97 million 40.51 $8.58 million $0.48 160.88 Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simulations Plus and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simulations Plus presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Kubient.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 22.96% 24.44% 19.71% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Kubient on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application to organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It sells its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

