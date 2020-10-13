Contrasting Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) and The Competition

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunnova Energy International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 459 1940 1389 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 1.16% 9.98% 2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -9.83 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $8.96 billion $433.36 million 16.48

Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International competitors beat Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

