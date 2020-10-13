Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Corridor Resources stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 million and a PE ratio of -15.85. Corridor Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 109.41 and a quick ratio of 108.01.

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corridor Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

