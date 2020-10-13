Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.99. 92,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.85. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $380.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

