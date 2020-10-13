Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,490. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $380.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

