Cowen Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $157.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $143.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit