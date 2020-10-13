Cowen Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $157.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $143.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

