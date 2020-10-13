Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €81.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of FME opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

