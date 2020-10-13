Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 940,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,067,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REML. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs in the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs in the first quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000.

