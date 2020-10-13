Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 940,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,067,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REML. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs in the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs in the first quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit